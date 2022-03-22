Accused Sarah Lawrence cult leader Larry Ray falls ill at trial again

Accused Sarah Lawrence sex cult leader Larry Ray apparently fell ill in court Tuesday for the second time in a week — as one of his alleged victims testified about the years of prostitution and sexual abuse she endured under his control.

Ray, wearing an oxygen mask, was wheeled out of Manhattan federal court on a stretcher after he apparently fell ill soon before 12:30 p.m.

The accused sex-trafficker, 62, had been rushed out of court March 15 after his lawyer said he suffered an earlier seizure at the Brooklyn jail where he’s being held during his trial.

On Tuesday, witness Claudia Drury, 31, testified about the four years she spent working as a prostitute allegedly under Ray’s direction.

In the years leading up to her becoming a prostitute, Drury testified that Ray and his alleged accomplice, Isabella Pollok, groomed her sexually and encouraged her to engage in random sexual encounters. Pollok has denied any wrongdoing.

On one occasion, Ray told Drury to take a taxi and have sex with the driver instead of paying a fare, she said. In another instance, Ray instructed her to pick up a stranger in Manhattan and have sex with him in Central Park.

An FDNY member escorts Larry Ray to an ambulance from the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Federal Courthouse on March 22, 2022. Alec Tabak for NY Post

The accused fiend also spoke with her about group sex, telling her that Pollok once went to a “low-income” housing project and convinced a group of men there to have a “gang-bang” with her, Drury testified.

“He showed me a video of it,” Drury testified about Ray.

In 2014, Drury began working at a sex club in New York, where a manager engaged in violent BDSM sexual encounters with her, once hitting her with a 2-by-4 during a session, she testified.

Larry Ray allegedly moved into his daughter’s dorm room at Sarah Lawrence College, prosecutors said.

When she told Ray about her experiences at the club, she said, he became “very engaged” and “seemed proud of me.”

In 2015, she began working as a prostitute after Ray suggested it as means for her to earn money to pay him for damages he had convinced her she made to his property, Drury testified.

One of her first clients, Drury said, was a “creepy” man she recognized from the sex club she worked at who insisted she tell him that she loved him as they had sex, she said.

Claudia Drury testified about Larry Ray’s alleged sexual abuse. Alec Tabak for NY Post

“It was extremely unpleasant and creepy and weird,” Drury testified.

Over the next four years, Drury made about $2.5 million, all of which she passed to Ray, while meeting clients and living in high-class Manhattan hotels, the witness testified.

She traveled to Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Connecticut to meet clients, she said.

Drury accused Larry Ray of prostituting her in sex clubs. Alec Tabak for NY Post

On one occasion, Drury said, Pollok and Ray showed up to her room at the Time Hotel in Midtown and told her that they “really wanted to have sex.

“Isabella was wearing a shirt that was sheer,” she said.

Ray then asked Drury if there was anyone around who would have sex with Pollok, she testified.

Drury outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse on March 22, 2022. Alec Tabak for NY Post

Ray allegedly recruited his accomplice Isabella Pollok at Sarah Lawrence College. Richard Harbus for NY Post

Drury spoke to the night manager, who came to the room, she said.

“Isabella was masturbating on my bed. He came in, and Isabella gave him oral sex. I think I participated, but I don’t remember exactly how,” Drury testified.

Throughout her time as a prostitute, Drury said, she made false confessions about her poisoning Ray and damaging his property, which he recorded and used as collateral over her.

Ray is charged in a 17-count indictment on charges including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Ray endured a previous seizure while being held in jail, his lawyer said. Alec Tabak for NY Post

Court documents show Ray throwing and holding down alleged victim Felicia Rosario. SDNY

Prosecutors allege he exerted control over a group of young people after moving into his daughter’s Sarah Lawrence dorm building in 2010.

Ray allegedly brainwashed a number of his victims into believing they were part of a plot to poison him on behalf of his former foes, including disgraced ex-NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik.

If convicted, Ray faces a maximum of life in prison.