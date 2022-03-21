Accused ‘poop perp’ finally held on bail after latest arrest

The sicko who allegedly smeared his own feces on a New York City straphanger’s face last month finally got dumped behind bars on Monday.

Frank Abrokwa, 37, got jailed after his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, where Judge Michael Gaffey set his bail at $5,000 on fresh charges of criminal mischief and harassment stemming from a violent incident over the weekend.

Prior to his arrest Saturday, Abrokwa had been free to roam the streets — having been released without bail in both the heinous Feb. 21 attack on a Bronx subway, and a separate hate crime charge in Brooklyn.

Subway “poop perp” Frank Abrokwa was held on bail after his latest arrest. Wayne Carrington

His release caused a stink, with Mayor Eric Adams saying it was a sign of a broken system and “failing criminal justice laws,” such as the bail reforms passed by the state in 2019.

Sources have said that Abrokwa has a lengthy rap sheet, with more than 20 arrests since 1999, including two other attacks on the transit system on Feb. 5 and Jan. 7, for which he was on supervised release.

In the latest case, Abrokwa is accused of barging into an office at a Harlem storage facility, yelling at a worker, at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

He allegedly shattered a glass window with a dumbbell, according to the criminal complaint.

Abrokwa allegedly smeared his own feces on a woman at a Bronx subway station in February. DCPI

As the staffer at Treasure Island Storage Facility was cleaning up the shards, Abrokwa allegedly told him: “I want my refund. I’m leaving Monday that is why I broke the glass.”

The suspect returned the next day at around 3:30 p.m. and said something like, “If I don’t get my refund by Monday, I’m gonna come back here and catch a felony,” the complaint states.

Abrokwa was charged with criminal mischief and harassment after an incident at a Harlem storage facility.

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office requested $5,000 bail, or $15,000 insurance company bond, which the judge granted — while also ordering a psychiatric evaluation for Abrokwa.

The accused career criminal has had previous outbursts in court, spewing obscenities at the Bronx judge who presided over his arraignment on aggravated harassment and other charges in the vile underground attack.

Horrifying video allegedly showed Abrokwa slapping a bag filled with his own excrement in the victim’s face — and then rubbing it on the back of her head — as she sat on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station.

Just before the disgusting assault, Abrokwa approached the victim and said, “Hey mami, how come you don’t want to talk to me?,” prosecutors have said.

The brazen creep, who was busted about a week later at a homeless shelter, allegedly joked to cops that “S–t happens” upon his arrest.

He then bragged on social media about being sprung without bail and wrote: “The feces scenario should keep every female in their right mind away from me.”

Abrokwa was being held on Riker’s Island, and is due back in court April 11 on his most recent case.