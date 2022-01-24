Accused NYPD cop-killer Lashawn McNeil dies after being shot by officer during Harlem ambush

The “distorted” career criminal accused of shooting two Manhattan cops, killing one and leaving the other clinging to life, has died of his wounds from the incident, law enforcement sources said.

Lashawn McNeil, 47, had been in critical condition since being shot by a third officer after gunning down Finest Jason Rivera, 22, and critically wounding NYPD cop Wilbert Mora, 27, during a domestic disturbance inside his mother’s Harlem apartment Friday.

Mora was still clinging to life Sunday after undergoing two operations, police said.

McNeil’s mother has told The Post that her son, who grew up in Far Rockaway, was mentally ill.

“His mental state is very distorted, and that’s all I can say,” Shirley Sourzes said.

Police said the deranged gunman ambushed the cops by opening fire with an illegally modified Glock .45-caliber handgun during the incident.

Police say Lashawn McNeil used this gun to shoot two NYPD officers. AP

The convicted felon was on probation for a 2003 drug conviction when he shot the cops, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a press conference Saturday.

McNeil also had several busts outside the five boroughs, including a 1998 arrest for gun possession — which was later dismissed — and a 2002 Pennsylvania arrest for assaulting a police officer.

He had two other busts in Pennsylvania the following year for felony and misdemeanor drug charges, records show.

His last known address was in Allentown, about 90 miles from the Big Apple.

The gun used to shoot the two NYPD cops, which was stolen from Baltimore in 2017, was illegally equipped with a high-capacity magazine that holds an additional 40 rounds.