Accused NYC subway slasher Billy Hernandez is two-time ex-con

The man accused of slashing his girlfriend’s face in a Lower Manhattan subway station has done two stints in state prison, is on lifetime parole and is out on bail in a pending gun case, The Post has learned.

Billy Hernandez, 50 — who was busted in Tuesday’s subway assault while in “Apple Jacks” underwear — was charged with attempted murder in the attack on his 49-year-old gal pal at the Fulton Street station around 9:30 a.m., authorities said.

Hernandez is already facing reckless-endangerment and weapons-possession charges stemming from a gun battle with another man in Manhattan in February, according to records and officials.

Manhattan prosecutors asked that he be held on $150,000 bail in that case, but the judge ordered him held on $50,000 — which he posted earlier this month.

Hernandez also served a 16-year prison sentence stemming from a 1995 assault conviction and later did another three and a half years behind bars in a separate 2015 assault case.

Billy Hernandez has served two stints in prison for separate assault cases and is on lifetime parole. William Farrington

Because he was sentenced to nine years to life in the 1995 case, he is required to remain on parole for the rest of his life, the records show.

In all, he has been arrested 16 times since 1988, with five of the cases later sealed. The charges against him included first-degree robbery, assault, criminal mischief and drug possession.

In Hernandez’s latest bust, police said he got into an argument with his girlfriend on the mezzanine level of the Nos. 4/5 train station on Fulton Street.

Hernandez allegedly slashed the woman on the right side of her face and upper back — leaving a bloody mess at the station.

The victim in the slashing was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. William Farrington

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Hernandez fled the scene but was picked up by cops around 4 p.m. Tuesday near South Street and was awaiting arraignment late Wednesday afternoon.

Photos obtained by The Post show Hernandez in handcuffs wearing a red “New York” T-shirt and a pair of green underwear with the Kellogg’s Apple Jacks cereal logo.