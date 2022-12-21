Accused NYC subway shooter Frank James to plead guilty to bloody rampage that injured 10

The man who allegedly opened fire on a packed subway train earlier this year, leaving 10 commuters injured, will plead guilty to the terrifying attack, according to court papers filed on Wednesday.

Lawyers for Frank James said in a letter filed to Judge William Kuntz that the accused madman would like to take a guilty plea on the 11-count superseding indictment filed last week in Brooklyn federal court.

“If the Court is available, we wish to proceed during the first week of January 2023,” his attorneys wrote of a potential plea hearing.

Judge Kuntz set a change of plea hearing for Jan. 3 after the letter was filed Wednesday.

James faces 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system, one for each person he wounded in the April 12 shooting aboard the N train in Sunset Park.

He was also hit with one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. He faces life in prison.

Prosecutors allege James traveled from an Airbnb he staying at in Philadelphia to Brooklyn that morning and boarded the subway train with a bag containing a smoke bomb, gas mask and a handgun.

Frank James faces life in prison for allegedly shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway in April.
As the train moved between 59th Street and 36th Street stations, a smoke bomb from James’ bag let off, authorities said after the carnage.

He then donned a gas mask and opened fire, shooting 10 people and injuring a total of 23, law enforcement officials said.

James was arrested by the NYPD in the East Village more than a day later after a citywide manhunt. He was charged in Brooklyn federal court soon after his arrest.

Frank James allegedly opened fire along the N train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
Ten people were left injured in the mass shooting.
James has appeared in court a number of times since his arrest and was scheduled to go on trial early next year.

A spokesperson for the Brooklyn US Attorney declined to comment on the potential guilty plea.