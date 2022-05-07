Accused NYC subway shooter Frank James indicted by grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted accused subway gunman Frank James for committing a terrorist attack on a mass transit system, a crime that could result in life in prison if he is convicted.

The indictment, handed up in Brooklyn federal court Friday, also accuses James of firing a gun during a violent crime. If convicted of that count, James faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

James, 62, is accused of opening fire on a crowded rush-hour train in Sunset Park April 12, shooting 10 people.

If found guilty, the government will seek forfeiture of James’ assets, including a 9 mm Glock pistol seized in Brooklyn, the indictment says.

The case was assigned to Judge William Kuntz and no date has been set for James’ arraignment.

A lawyer for James did not immediately return a request for comment.

