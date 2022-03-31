Accused NYC shover Lauren Pazienza made bail with mom’s $500K check

The pampered Long Island socialite accused of fatally shoving a beloved 87-year-old voice coach got sprung from jail thanks to her doting mom — who wrote a $500,000 check to bail her out.

Lauren Pazienza, 26, walked out of Rikers Island Friday after three days behind bars in the shoving death of Barbara Maier Gustern, with her mother writing the whopping check from her personal Apple Bank account, a bail receipt obtained by The Post Thursday shows.

Mom Caroline Pazienza listed her occupation as “personal trainer” on the document, which was obtained from state court officials.

Lauren Pazienza, an event organizer and scion of a lucrative cesspool empire, is charged with manslaughter and assault for allegedly calling Gustern a “bitch” and pushing her in Chelsea on March 10 in the unprovoked attack, police said.

She walked away from the dying victim but allegedly remained in the area to gawk as an ambulance arrived to take Gustern to the hospital, where she later died.

Pazienza fled to her parents’ plush Port Jefferson home but turned herself in after police released photos of her leaving the scene and identified her.

Pazienza’s bail receipt was signed by her mother. NYS Office of Court Administrati

Pazienza turned herself in after cops released photos of her at the scene of the fatal shove. Gabriella Bass

Lauren Pazienza’s parents leave Manhattan Criminal Court on March 22. Steven Hirsch

Barbara Gustern died after being shoved by Lauren Pazienza on March 10. Tamara Beckwith/NY Post

She was jailed on March 22, with the judge setting bail at a $1 million bond or $500,000 cash, and is due back in court on April 25.

Former friends and classmates have described the socialite as “pure trouble,” while one tenant in her Astoria building said neighbors would steer clear because of her penchant for screaming at people and her “simmering rage.”

Gustern was a beloved and celebrated voice coach whose former students included former Blondie singer Debbie Harry.

Pazienza’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pazienza has “a simmering rage” and is known for “screaming” at people, a neighbor told The Post. Steven Hirsch