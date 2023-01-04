Accused killer Nikki Secondino arraigned on murder charge, held without bail

The 22-year-old woman charged with stabbing her father to death and critically wounding her sister is now out of the hospital and inside a Rikers Island jail cell — one week after the bloody Brooklyn attack.

Nikki Secondino — a transgender fashion model arrested on Dec. 29 for allegedly killing her 61-year-old father, Carlo, and critically wounding her sister Liana, 19, at their Bensonhurst home — was arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court late Tuesday and ordered held without bail, prosecutors said.

The accused killer had been hospitalized since she was arrested and allegedly gave cops a chilling confession of the fatal assaults.

“I came out of the bedroom and I saw my father sitting on [the] couch sleeping, and I bashed [his] head in with [a] hammer,” Secondino told police, according to the criminal complaint against her.

“I grabbed my favorite German steel knife and stabbed the s–t out of him,” she allegedly said. “My sister came out of her bedroom and tried to stop me and then I stabbed her in the back, head and stomach. I wanted them dead.”

Nikki Secondino, 22, was arraigned on a murder charge late Tuesday and ordered held at Rikers Island without bail for allegedly stabbing her father to death in Bensonhurst. Robert Mecea for NY Post

Liana Secondino, 19, at left, was wounded and her father, Carlo, at center, was killed Dec. 29, allegedly by 22-year-old Nikki Secondino, at right. Facebook/Carlo Secondino

She initially told cops that a pair of intruders broke into the home and attacked the family — but investigators later determined that she had allegedly pulled off the attacks herself.

“My sister stabbed me,” a wounded Liana allegedly told cops when they arrived, according to sources. “Have you seen my dad? Go get him.”

The injured teen was hospitalized after the incident. Her current condition was not immediately available late Wednesday.

Nikki Secondino is charged in the complaint with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Nikki Secondino, a 22-year-old transgender fashion model, is being held without bail at Rikers Island on murder charges. Instagram/Nikki Secondino

Sources said there had been signs of turmoil in the family in the past.

In late July, Nikki got a temporary order of protection against her dad and sister, claiming Liana threatened to kill her and that her father was in “the mob.”

While a motive for the killing was not revealed, the family court request came after two incidents of threats and violence in the family earlier that month.

On July 15, Nikki called the cops and claimed her father had threatened to kill her, and two days later, her sister was charged with assault and criminal mischief for allegedly tearing down window blinds and cutting Nikki’s hand.

A judge agreed to sign off on the order, said sources, who added that her father was not believed to be connected to the Mafia.