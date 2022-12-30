Accused killer is a fashion model, Instagram influencer

Accused Brooklyn killer Nikki Secondino is a social media influencer who amassed more than 15,000 followers on Instagram, The Post has learned.

The 22-year-old transgender online model has dozens of sultry pics on her Instagram page and once told an interviewer she had a contract with a modeling agency and attended the Fashion Institute of Technology.

“Who’s your idol this year,” she wrote in one Instagram post last month. “Me.”

“The bags under my eyes are Gucci,” she wrote in another post.

In a separate November 2019 post, Nikki addressed her “body image issues.”

“Today I’ve partnered up with @bodypositivityvibes and @body.positive.xoxo to spread awareness about body image issues,” she wrote. “Down below are the statistics of body image issues people have in the United States alone.”

Instagram/@ni.kkii_

In a candid 2020 interview on the “United We Rant” podcast, Nikki spoke about her sometimes difficult transition to being a woman and discussed her modeling career.

“People constantly told me that I should get into it and stuff. At the time one of my friends [in high school] she was a really good photographer. So, we made like a portfolio of stuff and I actually had a professional photographer make head shots for me and stuff.”

She said she sent the images to various agencies and finally had one express interest.

“I started modeling and booking gigs and stuff and it was the best decision I ever made,” she said. “I get paid really well. They pay me very well, but it’s also, sometimes it can be a very toxic environment.

Instagram/@ni.kkii_

“You do get people here and there who can tell [I’m transgender],” she said. “Like whatever it would be, off of my voice, off of my face. I have a real feminine body but like some people can clock you. Like your shoulders are too wide, your ribs are whatever.”

She said she was born Nicholas Secondino, but realized she was trans when she was just 5 years old — and threw a tantrum at Target when her mom forced her to try on a boy’s bathing suit and clothing, feeling totally uncomfortable with that wardrobe.

By the time she was 16, Nikki said, she had started taking hormones — and said her dad was supportive throughout her transition.

Robert Mecea

“My dad had a strong personality,” she said. “He didn’t let it affect him. My mom, surprisingly, took it a little harder than my dad. That was the way that that happened.”

She said her parents got divorced while the family was living in New Jersey and she moved back to New York and was living in Westchester County at the time of the podcast.

“I was in therapy consistently,” Nikki said. “I hated the process of hiding that part of myself.”