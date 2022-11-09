Accused killer has bail revoked after murder charge in death of Indiana tourist

The Brooklyn thug charged with gunning down a young Indiana tourist outside a Brunswick Airbnb in 2020 has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge — and finally had his bail yanked.

William Freeman, 26, who was picked up last week and charged in the senseless Oct. 23, 2020, shooting death of 20-year-old Ethan Williams, had been held on $350,000 bail until Brooklyn prosecutors revealed in court that a grand jury had slapped him with the murder rap.

“Now that there is an indictment, the top count, murder-2, I am asking the court to revisit this issue… because there is now a change in circumstances,” Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney Caroline Camomanes said.

Criminal Court Judge Christopher Robles agreed.

“Bail is always before the court when there is a change in circumstances and prior warrant history,” Robles said. “So, if you are asking me to reconsider bail, I’ll do it in the context of a change. In this case, you have an indictment.”

The move came as a relief to the slain man’s father, who said he was shocked last week when another judge, Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Leigh Cheng, set bail for Freeman rather than remand him to Rikers Island without bail.

William Freeman was indicted in the shooting death of Indiana tourist Ethan Williams in 2020. Gabriella Bass

“Our family is deeply relieved to learn that our son’s killer has finally been remanded . . . while he awaits arraignment,” grieving dad Jason Williams told The Post on Wednesday.

“Additionally, we are thankful to the judge who did the right thing and will continue to hope and pray that justice prevails,” he said.

Freeman is due to be formally arraigned on the indictment in Brooklyn Supreme Court sometime later this month.

Ethan Williams was on the stoop of the Brooklyn building where he and his friends had booked an apartment when he was shot and killed in an alleged gang shooting.

Jason Williams, left, said he is relieved that his son’s accused killer had his bail revoked.

Freeman remained free in the case until his arrest Thursday — despite having an arrest warrant out on an unrelated shoplifting case from January, records show.

His lawyer, Jay Schwitzman, questioned Freeman’s alleged confession and likened it to other cases based on reputed confessions, “most notably the Central Park Five.”

He said, “there were promises made to Mr. Freeman to get him to make statements.”