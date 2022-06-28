Accused ‘duck sauce’ killer’s building tries to calm fears over return

Management of the Queens co-op building where accused “duck sauce killer” Glenn Hirsch lives has sent a letter to residents trying to calm their fears about the bailed-out murder suspect returning home.

The board of directors from the Briarwood Court Tenants Corp. sent the missive Monday, after Hirsch, 51 was freed on bail while facing charges he gunned down Chinese food delivery man Zhiwen Yan in April.

The building said they shared the unease of the residents — who told The Post “no one is happy” about the return — but there was nothing they could do about it.

“Unfortunately, we must report that a resident of our community, Mr. Glenn Hirsch, was arrested and indicted for a murder that did not occur at the property,” the Monday letter said. “Despite the rigorous protest made by the Co-op’s attorney to the Queens District attorney, he is being released to move back to his apartment this evening.”

The directors assured neighbors that Hirsch — who was out on $500,000 bail put up by his brother — will be under constant monitoring.

Chinese food delivery man Zhiwen Yan was allegedly shot and killed by Glenn Hirsch on April 30, 2022. Gregory P. Mango

“The DA has advised us that the conditions of his bail are extremely strict in that Mr. Hirsch must wear an ankle bracelet and may not leave his apartment without the permission of the Sheriff’s office and only then to visit his Doctor or Attorney,” the notice said.

A staff member will stand guard in the lobby to keep the press and non-residents from accessing the alleged killer’s complex, according to the letter.

“We request that residents assist by not allowing access to anyone they do not recognize,” the directors wrote. “We will keep residents advised as additional information is available.”

A neighbor who has lived in the building for more than 10 years told The Post that “no one is happy that [Hirsch] is back.”

“He killed someone,” the resident said. “He had guns in the building. I don’t believe they were legal.

“If it were up to me, no, he’d have to find somewhere else to stay. His brother bailed him out. Go stay with him.”

Asked if he has seen Hirsch since he returned home, he replied, “No, and I don’t want to see him.”

Another neighbor said the news of Hirsch’s return “came as a shock last night,” and that residents are “still sort of taking it in.”

Glenn Hirsch arrives at his apartment building in Briarwood after posting $500K bail. Stephen Yang

Detectives walk Glenn Hirsch out of the 112 Precinct after being charged with the murder of Chinese delivery worker Zhiwen Yan. Matthew McDermott

“I mean, I don’t like the idea, but on the same note the building is doing everything they can, legally, anyway,” the tenant said.

A 20-year resident said he’s “not afraid” but prefers that Hirsch lives elsewhere.

“I didn’t think he’d be back in the building,” he said. “I thought he’d stay in jail.”

Ken Yang says he cannot go near the duck sauce because it brings back horrible memories of the incident. Ellis Kaplan Yan Zhiwen (right) was killed over an alleged food dispute.

No one answered when The Post knocked on Hirsch’s apartment Tuesday morning, but some shuffling could be heard behind the door.

A marked sheriff’s office car showed up at the building Tuesday morning. Three cops spent about 15 minutes inside before leaving.

Hirsch, who is charged with murder in the April 30 shooting death of the Great Wall restaurant’s delivery man, will now remain free while awaiting trial — unless he violates stringent guidelines.

The building said they shared the unease of the residents — who told The Post “no one is happy” about the return — but there was nothing they could do about it. Stephen Yang

In court on Monday, Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder cautioned Hirsch to adhere to the guidelines, which include monitoring by an ankle bracelet and restrictions on where he can go in the Big Apple.

Start your day with all you need to know Morning Report delivers the latest news, videos, photos and more.

“Anywhere you go that is outside your apartment is going to be restricted in terms of the time that you leave, the time that you remain out and the time that you return,” Holder told Hirsch.

“You go outside of the area, the location, if you end up in Manhattan, other areas of Queens, if you end up in Brooklyn or anywhere except a direct route to where you’re supposed to go, the sheriff’s department will pick you up and bring you back before me and I will remand you,” the judge said.

“And no matter how much money you have, you will not be coming out of jail until this case is over,” Holder added.

The judge said Hirsch must also stay away from the Great Wall Chinese eatery, where his victim worked — and can’t go within one mile of any Big Apple port of entry.