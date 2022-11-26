Accused Burger King killer Winston Glynn compares self to Jesus

The man accused of murdering a teen-aged East Harlem Burger King cashier during a $100 robbery whined that he was the one being victimized, comparing himself to Nelson Mandela and Jesus Christ.

During an exclusive jailhouse video visit from Rikers Island, Winston Glynn — who ranted about slave reparations and screamed that America will “burn” — insisted he was innocent of the heinous Jan. 9 murder that kicked off a year of violence and lawlessness across New York City.

Pretty cashier Kristal Bayron-Nieves, 19, had been working her fast-food job for just three weeks. She had taken the fast-food gig to help her mom pay bills and to save for nursing school, but feared working overnight shifts.

It was 45 minutes past midnight when, police say, Glynn barged into the East 116th Street restaurant off of Lexington Avenue wearing a black ski mask.

Bayron-Nieves had been working at Burger King for just three weeks before she was killed during a $100 robbery.

He pistol-whipped the store’s 59-year-old manager, authorities said, before bashing another person over the head, and turning to Bayron-Nieves. He demanded cash from a register. After she handed over roughly $100 and told him a second register was empty, Glynn shot her in the chest, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said.

Police busted Glynn at a Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, address, where they found clothes the killer had allegedly worn the night of the attack in nearby dumpsters. Law enforcement said it recovered a phone he had stolen from the restaurant’s manager and tossed into a subway tunnel, and tracked the assailant via security footage to a nearby bodega where he conducted an electronic transaction an hour before the fatal stick-up. He was charged with first-degree murder among other charges.

“What happened to Nelson Mandela, what happened to Jesus? [They were] innocent,” said Glynn, 31, wearing a tan jumpsuit and staring with unflinching eyes. “I want to be a leader and all that. A lot of people are jealous, you know.”

Glynn compared himself to Jesus and Nelson Mandela in an interview with The Post.

During the hour-long interview, Glynn rubbed his hands on his face as he tried to downplay the damning evidence.

He questioned why he would use a traceable payment just before the crime, and why it took a witness days to identify him, and only after the news had blasted footage of the robbery.

“Somebody probably made a call [to] a tip line, and I used to work there, that’s all,” he fumed, referring to the eight-month period in 2020 that he was employed at the East 116th Burger King where Bayron-Nieves was killed.

“There’s only one way this can go,” he added. “They let me go and I sue [the] city for holding me so long.”

Glynn previously worked at the East 116th Street Burger King location where Bayron-Nieves was killed. Christopher Sadowski

This is not the first time Glynn has ranted about his “innocence.”

After being arrested, he bellowed outside the 25th Precinct stationhouse in East Harlem that “America is gonna burn” and “Where’s our reparations for four hundred years of f–king slavery.” During his arraignment, he screamed “liar” several times at a judge.

During this week’s televisit, Glynn seethed that “the system” has “no regard for the lower class, like we are nobody.” He also made bizarre allusions to Freemasons and the Illuminati, before claiming that families of the wealthy and powerful actually benefit from citywide crime and mayhem.

“Your grandma is a judge; your grandfather is one of the morgue, so if you kill somebody, he makes money with the body; the daughter is a doctor so if that person [doesn’t] die, they treat them,” he meandered.

“These people don’t want crime to stop, as long as it’s not affecting them.”

Bayron-Nieves had taken the fast-food gig to help her mother pay bills and to save for nursing school. Gabriella Bass

Glynn, whose rap sheet has at least four previous arrests, including for menacing with a weapon in Nov. 2021 and criminal possession of a weapon in Dec. 2020, pleaded not guilty in the death of Baryron-Nieves and was held without bail.

A former roommate of Glynn’s at a homeless shelter in Queens said that the alleged killer “had a lot of issues with him with seeing demons and stuff like that.” He noted that the Glynn had smoked crack and was “definitely on medication” but was “a pretty stand-up guy.”

Glynn said that he had recently been evaluated by a forensic psychiatrist, and his lawyers have suggested that they might pursue a psychiatric defense, according to the DA’s office.

Family and friends said that Bayron-Nieves was a “happy, genuine soul” who moved to the Big Apple from Puerto Rico a few years ago to live with her mother and brother.

Her mother, Kristie Nieves, said at a press conference earlier this year that she didn’t want “what’s happening to me to happen to anybody else. All I want is justice for my daughter.”

“My daughter is very special to me,” Nieves said. “She was a kind daughter.”