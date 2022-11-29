Accused Bronx killer mom Dimone Fleming also a fugitive in child-porn case

The Bronx mom accused of killing her two young sons has been wanted since 2018 in a child-pornography case, according to records obtained by The Post.

Dimone Fleming, 22, was named in a York County, Pa., arrest warrant Oct. 25, 20218, on charges of child pornography, dissemination of images of child sex acts and possession of a criminal instrument “with intent to employ it criminally,” according to the document.

The warrant alleges that Fleming, then 18, texted three lurid photos of her 15-year-old ex-boyfriend to his mom.

“The pictures showed [the teen] with a red welt on his neck, [the teen] laying on a bed with a woman’s bra draped over his chest, and an erect male penis,” the warrant said.

“[The teen] advised the picture of the penis was his,” the document said. “[He] advised he took the pictures himself and had sent them to his girlfriend at the time, Dimone Fleming. [The teen] indicated the pictures were not sent to any other person.”

The teen victim said the images were sent before the pair’s “heated” breakup about two months earlier, the warrant says.

Fleming allegedly moved to Florida before she could be arrested in the case.

“Your affiant attempted to locate Fleming at her last known address in Dover and found she had moved,” the warrant reads. “The residents indicated Fleming was alleged to have moved to Florida. Based on the above information, your affiant requests a warrant for the arrest be issued for Dimone Fleming for the charges contained herein.”

A rep for the Magisterial District Judge in York County confirmed to The Post on Tuesday that the case remains open and the warrant for Fleming remains active.

Fleming is now being held on murder charges in New York in the deaths of Daishawn Fleming, 3, and 11-month-old Octavius Canada, whose slashed bodies were found under a pile of wet clothes in the bathtub of their home in a Mount Hope homeless shelter Saturday night.

Police said the boys’ father, Columbus Canada, made the grisly discovery about a half-hour after cops took Fleming into custody following a disturbance call at the apartment, unaware that the kids’ bodies were in the tub.

Officers returned around 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about the slain siblings.

Fleming remains under psychiatric evaluation at St. Barnabas Hospital.