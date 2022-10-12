Abuser with 30 busts attacks ex, punches cop in Brooklyn

A serial domestic abuser with 30 prior arrests beat up his ex-girlfriend at a Brooklyn subway station, threw her on the tracks and robbed her before attacking responding police officers, cops and law-enforcement sources alleged Wednesday.

Jabari Woodson — who has two open domestic violence cases and is wanted in connection with two other incidents in Brooklyn — showed up at the Bay Parkway N train station around 10 p.m. on Tuesday and began punching his 24-year-old ex in the face, cops and sources alleged.

Woodson, 30, then allegedly banged the woman’s head on the floor and wall, dumped the contents of her purse onto the tracks and pushed her onto the roadbed, police said.

The woman managed to scramble back onto the platform, only to see Woodson snatch her wallet and catch the next northbound train, cops alleged.

NYPD officers at the 36th Street station caught up to Woodson and while they were taking him into custody, three cops were injured after he allegedly punched one of them in the face and struggled as they put him in handcuffs, sources alleged.

When they finally got him into a patrol car, he kicked out a rear window before he was taken to Lutheran Hospital for a psychological evaluation, they said.

Jabari Woodson is shown in a mugshot. None

The victim was taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.

In May and June, Woodson was busted in two separate domestic violence incidents in Brooklyn and hit with a slew of charges, including assault, aggravated harassment, menacing, criminal mischief and possession of stolen property.

He appeared in court on both of those cases on June 11. Despite his long arrest history –which is made up almost entirely of domestic violence offenses — and a previous prison stint he did upstate for criminal mischief, Judge Matthew Sciarrino Jr. sprung him on his own recognizance, court records show.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately return a request for comment seeking more information on Woodson’s latest cases.