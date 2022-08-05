Aaron Judge will sign ball that hit Brooklyn pizza shop owner

The highest Judge in New York has ruled in favor of the high-profile Yankees fan he inadvertently injured.

After some prodding from The Post, Bombers’ home run king Aaron Judge has agreed to meet with Brooklyn pizza shop owner Paul Giannone, 68, and sign the baseball that went foul off his bat and pelted the fan in the head, a rep from the team said Friday.

“He’d be happy to sign Paulie Gee’s ball,” said Yankees spokesman Jason Zillo, after being contacted Friday by The Post about Giannone’s request for a signed ball as payback for the blow to his head.

“[Judge] is happy that he’s gonna be OK and he’s hoping he’s willing to bring some pizzas with him next time he comes to Yankee stadium and they can make an exchange.”

He added that the team has since reached out to Giannone and will give him a special glove to make amends.

Yankees star Aaron Judge has agreed to sign the foul ball that hit Brooklyn pizza shop owner Paul Giannone on the head at a game. Paul Martinka

According to Yankees spokesman Jason Zillo, Judge would be happy to sign the ball and is glad the fan is doing well after the incident. JASON SZENES FOR THE NEW YORK POST

“We’re having a personalized glove made for him so that when he returns he’ll have something to defend himself with,” Zillo said.

Giannone — who went public with his request for the ball to be signed Thursday — said he was thrilled to hear the slugger plans to make amends.

“I’m happy to hear it. That’s great know,” he told The Post. “I’m not surprised; Judge seems like a great guy.”

He said he likes the pizza-for-autograph deal, but warned that his pies are “best right out of the oven.”

Giannone even reference Judge’s upcoming contract negotiations, and said he hoped he could help.

“I want to know how many pizzas I’d have to bring to make him a Yankee for life,” he said.

While the hit that targeted Giannone’s head may not have been one of Judge’s league-leading 43 home runs, for the pizza man it was one of the slugger’s most impactful.

Giannone said “saw stars” and began gushing blood when the foul ball off the 6-foot-7 Judge’s bat pelted him at Tuesday’s home game against the Seattle Mariners.

The 68-year-old Yankee fan was left with a concussion after getting hit with the foul ball off Judge’s bat. Paul Martinka

Giannone was struck by the foul ball at the Yankee game on Tuesday night. NY POST Photo/Robert Sabo

He was rushed out of the stadium, briefly hospitalized and left with a concussion and a huge red bruise on his head.

“As I got up — bang! — it hit me in the head,” he said of the ball bashing.

He said on Thursday that he wants Judge to sign the ball to make things right.

The Yankees are also giving Giannone as special glove to bring to future games. Paul Martinka

“I think that’s fair,” he told the Post.