A third Queens victim recovered from 5-alarm NYC house fire

The body of a third victim was recovered Saturday from the scene of a five-alarm fire in Queens that had already claimed two lives, authorities said.

The blaze at 104-19 125th Street in Ozone Park Friday killed a husband and wife in their 50s, and the body found in the remains of the destroyed home Saturday was their son, according to neighbors and relatives.

One of the victims, Nanda Balo, 59, retired from a medical company that made pills, according to his sister, Mohani Persaud.

“He was my brother. What can I really say? He was a good person. I am really sad,” she said.

His wife worked at Kennedy Airport and their son was in his early 20s, neighbors said.

The fire ravaged the three-story house that neighbors said had four apartments, located in the attic, second floor, first floor and basement, where the Balo family lived.

Two other houses were destroyed and five more were damaged by the inferno. High winds help spread the flames.

Adam Santra, 15, who lives in the house next door to where the victims perished, said he wasn’t home at the time and his sister called him on FaceTime and showed him the blaze.

“All you could see is our house engulfed in flames,” he said. “Everybody is OK. We’re staying with family members at the moment.”

Valmacky Chattergoon who lives on a nearby block, said he saw firefighters struggling to extinguish the blaze.

“They’re yelling ‘We can’t do it. We can’t go inside. The fire is still high.’ They we’re trying to go inside and they saw the roof collapse and the chief said, ‘Pull back, pull back,’ ” Chattergoon said.