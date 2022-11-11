A startling video shows gunman firing at cops in Coney Island

A startling new video captures the moment an armed man opens fire on NYPD cops in Coney Island on Thursday night — and how the gunman, on his back, continues to wildly squeeze off rounds until going limp.

The surveillance video, obtained by The Post on Friday, shows the man, identified by cops as Jermaine Hickson, standing in a crosswalk with a gun in his right hand and appearing to talk to a woman on the sidewalk about 15 feet away at West 36th Street and Mermaid Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

The woman can be seen flagging down a pair of police vehicles as they pull into the intersection.

The 42-year-old then slowly turns and raises the firearm, squeezing off at least four rounds at cops the moment they step out of their NYPD cruiser.

The video shows Hickson collapsing to the ground, appearing to have been shot — but shortly after, rolling over and continuing to fire at officers from the sidewalk.

He then cocks the handgun, sits up, and shoots twice more before officers appear to fire a fatal shot, the video shows.

Hickson, whose last run-in with the law was nearly two decades ago, was pronounced dead at the scene.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey told reporters early Friday that police responded to the intersection after receiving reports of a man firing off rounds there.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many rounds the four responding officers fired.

Hickson was believed to have been involved in a domestic dispute with the two women who called the police.