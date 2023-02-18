A look at the NYC students slain near schools since April

Leaving school has become a dangerous endeavor for city students, with three fatally shot and one stabbed to death around dismissal time within the past year alone.

Angellyh Yambo, 16

The Bronx honors student was walking home from University Prep Charter High School in April when she was killed by a stray bullet about a block from school. Jeremiah Ryan, 17, allegedly fired the deadly shot from a ghost gun as part of a beef with a suspected gang. Two other teens were hurt.

Unique Smith, 15

The boy was sitting on a bench at McLaughlin Park in downtown Brooklyn in September, just after school let out, when two masked attackers approached, asked about his gang affiliation, shot him in the stomach, and fled. There was no indication the Brooklyn Laboratory Charter School student was in a gang, cops said. Wesley Walker, 16, was arrested earlier this month and charged with Smith’s murder.

Mark Greene, 18

Greene was standing at a bus stop outside North Queens Community High School in Kew Gardens Hills around 3 p.m., when he was suddenly gunned down in November. The school was put on lockdown following the shooting, which police said may have been gang-related. One suspect, Michael Raly, 18, has been charged with weapons possession in relation to Greene’s death.

Nyheem Wright, 17

Wright was chased down by a pack of six attackers in January just after 3 p.m. in Coney Island, and fatally stabbed in a parking lot across the street from an elementary school in what sources said was a fight over a girl. His twin brother witnessed the fatal violence, which took place about a mile from K728 Liberation Diploma Plus High School, where Wright was a senior. Trashawn Jones, 13, was charged with murder in Wright’s death.