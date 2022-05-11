A look at Rameek Smith’s open gun case from 2020

Rameek Smith could’ve been in jail on a gun rap — and was in a court-ordered mental health program when he got into a shootout with cops Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old felon injured an officer in the melee and was shot in the head. He died at a hospital early Wednesday night.

A review of court records by The Post revealed that Smith was free on a March 2020 gun rap at the time despite a bid by prosecutors to have him held on $50,000 bail.

Here’s a look at the case:

March 14, 2020:

Smith is seen jumping a turnstile at the Coney Island subway station in Brooklyn. He runs from cops and suffers cuts to his legs when he jumps onto the tracks, records show.

He is arrested and charged with possession of a loaded .32-caliber handgun. The top charge is second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which is eligible for bail even under the controversial 2019 state criminal justice reform measures.

March 20, 2020:

Rameek Smith was shot dead Tuesday night after opening fire on two officers in the Bronx. Natasha Ramos

A Brooklyn grand jury indicts Smith on multiple charges, including third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal trespass, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

The reduced gun charge stems from the fact that the bullets in the firearm were “inoperable,” according to records. That charge is not bail-eligible under the state reforms.

Aug. 19, 2020:

Smith is finally arraigned on the indictment. He is released without bail, records show.

Oct. 8, 2020:

Police at the scene of a shooting in the Bronx where Officer Dennis Vargas was shot. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

Brooklyn prosecutors said they asked that Smith be held on $50,000 bail, citing a 2016 robbery conviction on Staten Island for which he served four months in jail and was sentenced to five years of probation.

The judge denied the request and allowed Smith to remain free without bail.

Dec. 21, 2021:

Smith pleads guilty to two counts on the indictment — fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, and third-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, a class E felony.

As a condition of the plea deal, the felony charge will be dropped if Smith completes a two-year treatment program and goes through Mental Health Court as an alternative to incarceration, according to a court transcript.

His participation in the program would have helped determine his eventual sentence.

May 4, 2022:

At a compliance hearing, a rep for the Brooklyn Mental Health Court tells the judge Smith is “doing well” and going to group and individual sessions in a mental health and addiction program, according to a transcript.

However, the rep implies Smith hasn’t been going to his appointments for in-person toxicology testing.

“He has reported to us that he is drinking less and he has minimized the alcohol use, but part of his treatment plan is to provide toxicology so we can ensure that,” the rep says.

May 10, 2022:

NYPD Officer Dennis Vargas leaves the hospital after being wounded in the Bronx shootout with Remeek Smith. PBA

Smith is walking near Third Avenue and Claremont Parkway in the Bronx when two cops from the borough public safety team spot him with a gun around 10:45 p.m.

Smith flees from the officers, then turns around on Bathgate Avenue and fires two shots at the cops, striking Officer Dennis Vargas in the arms, police said.

His partner returns fire, hitting Smith.Smith, who was struck in the back of the head, is pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital around 3:30 a.m., police said.