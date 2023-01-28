93% of NYC subway stations have fewer riders than pre-pandemic

Nearly all Big Apple subway stations are still drawing fewer riders compared to pre-pandemic levels three years ago, new data released by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli shows.

Only 31 — or 7.2% — of the city’s 425 subway stations surveyed saw equal or increased ridership since 2019.

Among the most impacted stations was the Canarsie-Rockaway station in Brooklyn on the L line where ridership last month was a mere 14.6% of what it was in 2019.

Not far behind are Queens’ Broad Channel Station on the A and S lines (20.6%) and Wall Street on the 4 and 5 lines (40.6%).

“In the Financial District, these buildings are not coming back to how they used to be,” said Robert Robinson, 66, who travels by train from Harlem to Wall Street to work at the human-rights group Partners for Dignity and Rights.

“People realize, ‘Hey, I work from home, I have for 2 1/2 years. Why do I need to commute from Harlem, Connecticut, and Long Island? I don’t need to spend [roughly] 500 bucks for a commuter ticket anymore.’ It’s common sense almost.”





"In the Financial District, these buildings are not coming back to how they used to be," said Robert Robinson.

Despite claims by Mayor Adams and others that “New York City’s back,” subway use has remained down across the Big Apple since the pandemic began affecting daily business in early 2020.

On Wednesday, there were 3,502,207 riders in the five boroughs — a mere 62.3% of what Metropolitan Transportation Authority ridership was before the pandemic, according to MTA data.

Of the 31 stations that the Comptroller’s Office reports seeing significant surges in ridership, some only improved because they were under construction during parts of 2019 and had reduced service.

​​Nearly all Big Apple subway stations are still drawing fewer riders compared to pre-pandemic levels three years ago, new data shows.

Among the most impacted stations was the Canarsie-Rockaway station in Brooklyn on the L line.



Wall Street on the 4 and 5 lines has also been impacted.



Leading the way was the Astoria Boulevard stop in Queens on N, Q, and W lines, where ridership last month was up a whopping 274.5% — or nearly triple. However, the increase is largely attributed to the station being closed for much of 2019 for a huge construction project.

Other improved performers include the Gun Hill Road stop in the Bronx on the 5 lines (269.8%) and 168th-St.-Washington Heights on the 1, A, and C lines in Manhattan (202.6%).

Deputy Comptroller Rahul Jain said most stations seeing increases were boosted by the “continued recovery of certain industry sectors like restaurant, retail, and hospitality.

“We have seen great reliance on transit for workers in these industries who live in the outer boroughs and Upper Manhattan,” he said.





Some stations only improved because they were under construction during parts of 2019 and had reduced service.

The deputy comptroller also said lower-income neighborhoods typically have more residents using subways than wealthier communities where residents are more likely employed in industries that allow staff to work remotely, such as finance.

However, some straphangers told The Post they had different theories as to why their favorite subway stop is down riders.

“Maybe [it’s] because Goldman Sachs is laying everybody off,” quipped Michael Merck, 45, who gets off at the once-bustling Wall Street stop to work at a nearby construction site.

“It’s never busy here during the day.”





Michael Merck, 45, commutes to Wall Street to work at a nearby construction site.





Commuter Dean Huggins said crime is the main reason why ridership is down.

Dean Huggins, a 59-year-old US Postal Service worker from Far Rockaways who takes the A train to 190th Street station in Manhattan for work, said crime is the main reason why ridership is down. His station has seen a 50.4% decrease in use since 2019, ranking it fifth among underperformers.

“I think people have lost confidence in the subway system and have stopped using [it] because of the crime,” he said. “It’s safety, safety. It’s not safe like it used to be before the pandemic.”