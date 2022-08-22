911 recording reveals chaos on migrant bus bound for NYC

The latest example of the chaos caused by President Biden’s border crisis emerged Monday in a recording of a panicked migrant who had to call 911 so he and others could get off a bus headed to New York City.

In the 7-minute audio clip, obtained exclusively by The Post, the unidentified man told a Spanish-language interpreter that he and a large group of fellow passengers wanted to disembark during a stop in Tennessee.

“We’re in Chattanooga and over here, some men have us held us on the bus against our will,” he said.

“Our families are waiting for us. They won’t let us off and they are holding us against our will.”

An unidentified man claimed in a 911 call that he was prevented from leaving a bus that was carrying migrants from Texas to New York. Robert Miller

The migrant said he was supposed to get off the bus in Chattanooga so he could go to the airport and join relatives already in America.

“We are immigrants that are being sent to different places in the US,” he said.

“Now the driver is telling us we can’t get off until we get to New York. We are being forced to go to New York. I don’t understand why if I was told I would be getting off in Chattanooga.”

The man also said the bus driver hid his identity midway through the call.

“I’m seeing the driver put a ski mask on his face and won’t let me see his face,” he said.

The man said he wanted to leave the bus at Chattanooga, Tennessee to join family members that were already in the United States. Photo by Karla Coté/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

The call ended abruptly, apparently because the wireless connection to the migrant’s cellphone failed.

The 911 call took place at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 following an incident at the Favorite Markets gas station and convenience store at 3117 Parker Lane in Chattanooga, just off Interstate 24, according to a Chattanooga Police Department incident report.

Cops showed up at the gas station around 12:50 p.m. but the bus “had left the scene,” according to the incident report.

“No other police action was needed at this time,” Officer B. Smith added.

The migrant said he and others were being held “against our will.” REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A short time later, however, the bus stopped and dozens of migrants were allowed to get off.

“We were dropped off at a park about 45 minutes away from the airport and police were waiting for us there,” a migrant who gave his name as Jose told The Post that day.

“They told us to stay at the park for our protection. We waited there until an Uber came to pick us up and took us to the airport.”

When the bus finally arrived in the Big Apple, only five migrants were left on board.

The bus was chartered by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to relocate migrants to Washington, DC, and New York City to protest what he calls Biden’s “irresponsible open border policies.”

The number of migrants stopped along the southern border this fiscal year is already greater than last year’s record figure and is on pace to exceed 2 million for the first time, according to figures released by US Customs and Border Protection last week.

Both the Aug. 13 incident report and the 911 recording were released to The Post following an open records request submitted pursuant to Tennessee law.

In a prepared statement Monday, Abbott press secretary Renae Eze said, “Buses take different routes to the agreed-upon destinations of Washington, DC, and New York City and make several stops along the way for refueling.”

“Migrants are allowed to purchase any needed provisions or disembark at any of these stops, as they have been processed and released by the federal government,” Eze added.

“These migrants willingly chose to go to New York City or our nation’s capital, having signed a voluntary consent waiver available in multiple languages, upon boarding that they agreed on the destination.”

A charter bus company involved in Abbott’s migrant-relocation effort to New York City didn’t immediately return a request for comment.