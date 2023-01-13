9-year-old NYC girl dies in Brooklyn blaze

A 9-year-old girl — who loved ones called a “burst of energy” — died Friday after a fire tore through her home in Brownsville, according to her family and authorities.

The three-alarm blaze broke out inside her family’s three-story home on Howard Avenue in Brownsville just before 5:30 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Little Payton Thompson was found by first responders unconscious inside the home on third flood and was rushed to Brookdale Hospital — but she could not be saved, according to police and her family.

“We remember Payton as a loving, energetic, burst of energy,” Drellj Melton wrote in an online fundraiser for the family to help cover funeral services.

“She shared her light with everyone she came in contact with. Payton had a love for jewelry, an obsession with her baby sister Lauryn and never hesitated to praise the lord.”

Her uncle, Joseph Thompson, told WABC-TV that “the smoke had took over her body, surrounded her heart and so she didn’t make it.”

The station said ten family members were sleeping inside when the blaze started.

Thompson said the family has deep roots in the church. “My mother is a pastor of a church, she’s the pastor and I’m the assistant pastor, it’s called Faith Tabernacle of Deliverance,” Thompson told the station..

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday evening, but FDNY Deputy Chief James Carney described it as “fast-moving.”

“When we arrived there was heavy fire on the second floor,” he said.

FDNY officials said nearly 140 firefighters responded to the blaze that was put under control just before 7:30 a.m.

One firefighter also suffered minor injuries in the blaze.