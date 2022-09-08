9/11 survivor advocates press state to get more New Yorkers into free health care

Ahead of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, survivors are calling for more state support in letting New Yorkers know how to access government help with medical bills.

“It’s outrageous that our government isn’t doing enough to educate these people that they are entitled to free health care for the rest of their lives,” attorney Michael Barasch, whose law practice was just blocks from Ground Zero, told The Post Thursday.

While around 80% of first responders have accessed help in dealing with concerns and other medical issues caused by toxic exposure, roughly 10% of New Yorkers who worked below Canal Street that day have done the same, Barasch added.

Companies that had 50 or more employees during the clean-up effort ending May 30, 2002 would have to notify employees past and present of their eligibility for federal benefits under a bill proposed by Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (D-Yonkers).

A US Customs agent surveys the damage inside the Custom House in NYC following the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. HUM Images/Universal Images Group

More than half of first responders have accessed help in dealing with concerns and other medical issues caused by toxic exposure. AFP via Getty Images/ Stan Honda

The state Legislature is scheduled to reconvene next January.