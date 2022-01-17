84-year-old man’s body found rotting in NYC apartment: cops

An elderly man’s body was found rotting inside his crammed Brooklyn home over the weekend — and his spouse told cops she planned to wait a year before she reported his death, authorities said Monday.

Brent Shapiro, 84, was found dead inside the couple’s apartment on Coney Island Avenue near Glenwood Road in Midwood just before 7 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

His body was decomposed, and there may have been a hoarding condition in the apartment, cops said.

It was not immediately clear how long ago Shapiro died.

Cops made the startling discovery during a wellness check requested by the couple’s sons, 41 and 45, police said.

The sons reported that both their parents had “poor mental conditions,” cops said.

Shapiro’s 72-year-old wife said she was going to wait a year before reporting her husband’s death to authorities, police said.

The circumstances of the man’s death were unclear Monday afternoon, but no criminality was immediately suspected, cops said.

The city Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine how he died, police said.