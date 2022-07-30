8 people hurt, 1 critically, in 5 overnight NYC shootings

Eight people were wounded, one critically, in five shootings across the Big Apple overnight, police said.

In the most recent shooting, an unidentified young man and his female companion were shot around 4:47 a.m. Saturday in the Allen Shandler Recreation Area at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, cops said. Both victims were shot in the right thigh and taken to Jacobi Hospital.

The suspected shooter fled on a motor scooter, police said.

A few minutes earlier, at 4:34 a.m., a man was shot twice in the chest while sitting in his car at 800 Sheffield Ave in Brooklyn, cop said. The victim had been approached by two black men demanding he turn over his car keys and when he refused was shot, police said. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital where his condition is unknown.

In Queens, a 24-year-old man was seriously injured and a woman suffered a graze wound to the stomach when three men wearing masks and driving a green minivan opened fire on them around 3:52 a.m., police said. The incident occurred near Astoria Boulevard and 35th Street.

Two people were shot near the Sheepshead-Nostrand Houses.

Three men wearing masks opened fire on a man and woman on Astoria Boulevard in Queens. Seth Gottfried

The man, who was shot multiple times in the stomach, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he is believed to be in critical condition, police said.

A 36-year-old man was also shot one time in the left leg at 2:34 am near the corner of Sumter Street and Rockaway Boulevard in Brooklyn. The suspected shooter is believed to have escaped the scene in a green Nissan going southbound on Rockaway Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital.

Two others were shot in Brooklyn late Friday night. Police said a man was shot in the back and a bullet grazed a woman’s left leg near NYCHA’s Sheepshead-Nostrand Houses at 3549 Nostrand Ave. There was no description immediately available of the shooter. Both victims were taken to Lutheran Hospital.