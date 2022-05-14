8 dead, multiple people shot at Buffalo’s Tops Friendly Market in NY

At least eight people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Police there said Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter was in custody. Details on the number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Police officials did not immediately respond to message-seeking comment.

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May 14, 2022. AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Joshua Bessex/AP

Police said the alleged shooter is in custody. 7 News WKBW/Facebook

The number of injured people was not immediately available. 7 News WKBW/Facebook

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.