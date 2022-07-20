76-year-old attacked by anti-Asian spouting woman in NYC

A 76-year-old was punched in the back of the head by a man who spewed an anti-Asian statement at her in East Harlem in an unprovoked attack Wednesday morning, cops said.

“I hate Koreans!” the attacker yelled as he punched the woman in the head with a closed fist around 10:45 a.m. at 112th Street and Third Avenue, cops said.

Police arrived and arrested Tiffany Felder, a 52-year-old man, cops said.

Felder was charged with one count of assault as a hate crime, assault injuring a victim 65 or older and harassment, police said.

The victim refused medical treatment.

Hate crimes were up 12.6% so far this year, to 348 from 309 in the same period last year, according to the most recent NYPD data released Monday.

The city has seen a rise in hate crimes against Asian and Jewish Americans in recent years.

Up-to-date statistics for those groups weren’t immediately available.