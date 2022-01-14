7-year-old NYC girl found unresponsive in Long Island hotel pool

A 7-year-old Bronx girl is clinging to life after she was discovered unresponsive in a Long Island hotel pool Thursday, cops said.

A relative of Katlyn Pineda found her around 4:50 p.m. Thursday in a pool at the Marriott Melville Long Island on Walt Whitman Road, Suffolk County authorities said.

Pineda was rushed to Plainview Hospital in critical condition.

Katlyn Pineda was found unresponsive in the hotel pool and was first taken to Planview Hospital. Melville Marriott

She was then transported to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens, and her condition remained the same Friday, cops said.

Police did not have further details on the circumstances, but said Friday that foul play was not suspected in the incident.