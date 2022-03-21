7-year-old girl grazed by stray bullet in Brooklyn shooting

A 7-year-old girl was grazed by a stray bullet while standing with her mother at a Brooklyn intersection on Monday afternoon, police and sources said.

The youngster and her 28-year-old mother were at the corner of W. 30th Street and Surf Avenue in Coney Island when gunfire erupted just after 3 p.m., cops said.

The pair fled to their apartment — and over two hours later, the mother realized her daughter had suffered a graze wound to her abdomen, sources said.

The horrified mother called 911 and her daughter was taken by EMS to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn where she was listed in stable condition.

Police said the child does not appear to have been the shooter’s intended target. Cops recovered three 9mm shell casings from the scene.

NYPD has not identified any suspects in connection to the shooting at this time.

The terrifying incident comes after a particularly violent weekend in The Big Apple. In total, 29 people were shot between Friday and Sunday in 24 separate incidents, the NYPD said Monday.