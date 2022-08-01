7 injured in 5 shootings across NYC overnight

Seven people were shot in five separate incidents across the city over a violent three-hour span overnight Sunday.

The bloodshed spilled in shootings throughout Brooklyn and Queens and left at least one victim fighting for his life.

The first bullets flew around 9:45 p.m. outside the Queensbridge Houses at 40-07 10th St. in Long Island City. A 26-year-old man was shot and rushed to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition, cops said.

Less than an hour later at 10:30 p.m. in Coney Island, two men were fighting outside 2930 West 30th St. when one pulled out a gun and shot the other. The 37-year-old victim was shot in the leg and taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

An hour later in Queens, two men were hit by gunfire outside Far Rockaway’s Redfern Houses, at 14-75 Beach Channel Drive. A 32-year-old man was shot in each leg and a 26-year-old man was shot in the chest. Both are in stable condition at Jamaica Medical Center, the NYPD said.

In Long Island City bullets flew around 9:45 p.m. outside the Queensbridge Houses at 40-07 10th St. William Miller

Two men were shot outside Far Rockaway’s Redfern Houses. Wayne Carrington

A second double shooting in Flatbush nearly one hour later at around 12:25 a.m. injured two men. A 41-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 29-year-old was struck in the leg and torso at 65 East 19th St.

Both were brought to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. Police said neither victim has been cooperating with the investigation.

A fifth shooting outside the Unity Plaza Houses at 611 Blake Ave. in East New York happened at 12:40 a.m. An adult male was shot in the stomach and is in stable condition, cops said.

No arrests have been made.