7 hospitalized in Westchester County, NY school bus crash

Five children and two adults were taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in Westchester County on Friday, officials said.

The minibus collided with another vehicle around 9:25 a.m. on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway near Exit 9 close to the border of Pelham and Mount Vernon, a spokesman for the county Department of Public Safety told The Post.

The seven passengers on the bus were taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx as a precautionary measure because the accident involved a bus and child passengers — but no major injuries were reported, the spokesman said.

A video posted by local TV station News 12 Westchester showed one bus with extensive front-end damage pulled to the right side of the parkway, with vehicles passing in only one lane on the two-lane roadway.

The age of the bus passengers wasn’t immediately known. Details of where the bus was coming from and headed weren’t available Friday afternoon.