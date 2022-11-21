7 celebrity trailers for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade destroyed in NJ inferno

A fast-moving fire destroyed seven buses and trailers meant to be used by celebrity performers at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade – with investigators saying the Monday morning inferno may have been “man-made,” according to a rep for the owner.

The blaze ripped through the Royal Buses facility on Lincoln Highway in South Kearny around 6 a.m., company booking agent Chrisel Flores told The Post.

The luxury trailers, with interiors designed by the company, were meant to be used by performers including Mariah Carey, her staff and dancers, Flores said. The Rockettes also use the units, she said.

“All of them were one-of-a-kind and this was pretty devastating,” Flores said. “These were the seven units we’ve already built in the past two years.”

But all is not lost — as there are “replenishment units” at the company’s other locations, including in Brooklyn and Parsippany, she said. The Kearny facility is the headquarters.

A groundskeeper heard a “big boom” before discovering the fire, Flores said.

Three buses were engulfed before the flames spread like a “domino effect” to the other four, she said.

Local police say there may have been foul play involved, suspecting that the fire was “man-made,” according to Flores.

Other factors – including electric or weather issues – have not been officially ruled out.

The Kearny police and fire departments did not immediately return calls from The Post Monday.

The facility has seen its share of burglaries in the past – with suspects snatching up RV batteries, Flores said.

But “our area hasn’t been vandalized for a year,” Flores said.

Security cameras are installed but there was no alert at the time of the fire.

“We’ve been in business for over 20 years,” she added. “We go through all the protocol to make sure everything is safe. In over 20 years nothing like this has happened.”