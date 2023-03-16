6th dead dolphin washes up at New Jersey marina

A dead dolphin washed up at a state-run New Jersey marina Wednesday evening, the sixth of the deceased creatures found on the Garden State’s shores since mid-February.

The dolphin was found around 6 p.m. at the Leonardo State Marina in Middletown, NJ Advance Media reported.

Mayor Tony Perry asked the public to avoid the area while the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection responded, the outlet said.

At least five other dolphins have been found on the New Jersey coastline since mid-February, including three who died within hours of each other on a Sandy Hook beach after becoming stranded in shallow water.





These deaths were quickly followed by a fourth washed-up dolphin in Atlantic Highlands and a fifth in Avalon.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center (MMSC) later stated that the Avalon dolphin died of pneumonia with necrosis of the lungs.

In addition to the spate of dolphin deaths, 11 whale carcasses have washed up on the New Jersey-New York coast since early December, NJ Advance Media said.





When the seventh whale, a 20-foot humpback, washed ashore in Brigantine in January, Cindy Zipf of Clean Ocean Action called the marine deaths “bad news on top of bad news.”

Zipf and other activists attribute the coastal tragedies to off-shore wind development, and have called on Gov. Phil Murphy to pause ongoing activities until the issue can be investigated.

On Wednesday, however, the DEP told NJ Advance Media that no off-shore turbines have been constructed off of New Jersey, so there is “no credible evidence that offshore wind-related survey activities could cause whale mortality.”





“As of March 2023, no offshore wind-related construction activities have taken place in waters off the New Jersey coast, and DEP is aware of no credible evidence that offshore wind-related survey activities could cause whale mortality,” the state agency said.

“While DEP has no reason to conclude that whale mortality is attributable to offshore wind-related activities, DEP will continue to monitor.”

The DEP also clarified that it remains concerned about rising ocean temperatures as a result of fossil fuel burning, which poses a risk to marine life.