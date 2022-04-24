69-year-old Asian woman randomly punched in the stomach in NYC: cops

A creep randomly punched a 69-year-old Asian woman walking in Chelsea on Sunday morning, according to NYPD and police sources.

The victim was strolling in the opposite direction of her attacker at the intersection of West 19th Street and Ninth Avenue in Manhattan when he slugged her unprovoked in the stomach, sources said.

The woman was rushed to Lenox Health Greenwich Village, while her assailant fled westbound on 19th Street on foot, sources said.

The victim was of Asian heritage, sources said.

An NYPD spokeswoman said the attack is not being investigated as a hate crime.