57-year-old injured in calf during NYC shooting

A 57-year-old man was injured after being shot in Brooklyn, police said.

The victim was shot twice in the left calf following an argument with another man on DeKalb Avenue, near Irving Avenue in Bushwick shortly after 1:40 p.m. Saturday, police said. The victim was taken to Woodhull Hospital in stable condition, cops said. There are no arrests.

Authorities have not identified or arrested a suspect yet.
A man was shot twice after an argument at the Osborn Towers in Bushwick, Brooklyn.
NYPD officers investigate the shooting in Brooklyn.
A bullet shell lays on the ground at the scene of the shooting in Brooklyn.
Two other people were hurt in separate overnight shootings in Brooklyn, police said. In both incidents, the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.

