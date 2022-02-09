5-year-old NYC boy hit by neighbor’s car while outside Brooklyn home
A 5-year-old boy was struggling for life after he was struck by a neighbor’s car in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, cops said.
The child was hit in front of 1446 East 12th Street in Midwood around 2:45 p.m., cops said.
He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.
A neighbor was pulling out of their driveway and apparently didn’t see the child and hit him, police sources said. No further information was immediately available.
