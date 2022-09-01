5-year-old boy struck and killed in NYC hit-and-run

A 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Queens Thursday — and his parents watched in horror as the driver fled.

The child was crossing 100th Street with his parents when the driver of a white Dodge pickup truck turned onto the East Elmhurst block and struck the boy just before 5:30 p.m., police said.

The driver drove off from the scene as the boy’s parents watched helplessly.

The 5-year-old suffered severe trauma to the head and torso, police said.

The boy suffered severe trauma to his torso and head. Peter Gerber

Authorities at the scene of the hit-and-run. Peter Gerber

The child was crossing 100th Street when he was struck. Peter Gerber

EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m.

His identity is pending family notification.

The NYPD Collisions Investigation Squad was on the scene investigating the incident.

The Dodge driver remains at large.