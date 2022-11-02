5 shot in NYC overnight, including possible innocent bystander

A woman struck by stray bullets was among at least five people injured in separate shootings overnight in the Big Apple, police said Wednesday.

The 26-year-old victim was leaving a building on Nostrand Avenue near Bergen Street in Crown Heights around 3 a.m. when someone walked up and started shooting at a person standing near her, cops said.

The rounds instead struck her in the back and in both of her legs. She was not believed to be the intended target, according to police.

The incident appears to be the latest in a wave of innocent bystanders getting caught in the crosshairs of gun violence in New York City.

The suspect in Wednesday’s stray-bullet shooting fled on a bicycle, cops said. The victim was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center in critical but stable condition.

About an hour earlier, a 19-year-old man walked into St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

He was shot in the confines of the 48th Precinct – which covers Belmont, East Tremont, and West Farms – and simply reported hearing shots and feeling pain. He was listed in stable condition.

In Brownsville, a 38-year-old man was shot in the right leg and buttocks on Watkins Street near New Lots Avenue around 10 p.m., authorities said. He was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled on a black motorcycle, police said.

A 22-year-old man was blasted in the leg at Ocean Avenue and Regent Place in Flatbush around 9:20 p.m., cops said.

The gunman fled on foot, and 10 shell casings were recovered at the scene, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center in stable condition.

Earlier in the evening, a man was shot in the buttocks as he sat in a car on West 114th Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem around 8 p.m., cops said.

The incident is the latest in a wave of innocent bystanders getting caught in gun violence throughout New York City.





Six male teens fled on foot in an unknown direction after the shooting, police said. A gun was recovered.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition, authorities said.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.