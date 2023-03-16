5 NJ mall employees overdose on fentanyl in parking garage

Five female New Jersey mall employees were found in the shopping center’s parking garage after they overdosed on fentanyl, according to police.

The women were revived with Narcan and CPR after they overdosed on the drug in the lower level of the parking garage at the Shops at Riverside mall in Hackensack around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police told The Post in a statement.

Four of the five women were taken to a local area hospital for treatment, police said. Their conditions are unclear. The fifth woman refused treatment, cops said.

They were all between 29 to 41-years-old, Fox 5 reported.

Police suspect that the women, who all work at the mall, became unresponsive after they ingested fentanyl — an opioid that can be deadly in just tiny amounts that has wreaked havoc in communities across the United States.





The women were found in the lower level parking garage at the Shops at Riverside mall in Hackensack. FOX5

“I want to assure the community that we are already in the process of thoroughly investigating this matter to find the source of this dangerous substance, and will do everything within our power to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law,” Hackensack Police Department Officer in Charge Capt. Michael Antista said.

“I want to thank the great men and women of the Hackensack Police Department for their swift response and once again proving their expertise in times of crisis,” he added.

Antista said that fentanyl is often laced with other drugs, such as cocaine and heroin, for a stronger high.

Hackensack mayor Labrosse said the city is working with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office in the investigation.

“It is truly heartbreaking to see the terrible toll taken by these illicit and dangerous substances,” Labrosse said.