5 cops hurt in NYC bust of LI abduction suspect

Five NYPD cops were hurt in Brooklyn late Wednesday when they tried to nab a man suspected of abducting his girlfriend at knifepoint on Long Island, authorities said.

The 33-year-old man allegedly led Suffolk County cops on a wild car chase into Nassau County, Queens and finally Brooklyn, where he got off the Belt Parkway at Exit 4.

NYPD cops boxed him in at 12th Avenue and 86th Street in Dyker Heights around 10:30 p.m., authorities said.

The suspect led Suffolk County cops on a chase into the city, where the NYPD ultimately boxed him in on a Brooklyn street. Christopher Sadowski

Three cops were injured when their squad cars collided as they closed in on the suspect, police said – describing the officers’ injuries as minor.

Two other NYPD officers also suffered minor injuries in the struggle to apprehend the suspect, police said.

The man is expected to be hit with vehicle traffic infractions in the city, police said. Any charges stemming from the abduction will be filed in Suffolk County.

The Suffolk County Police Department did not immediately provide information on their case.