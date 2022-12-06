45 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in 1-bedroom NYC home

A Queens man was hit with animal cruelty charges Tuesday for allegedly keeping dozens of abused, filthy and malnourished dogs and puppies in his home without proper care.

Fred Thomson, 69, was busted and arraigned on a 90-count complaint Tuesday — 45 counts of “failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal” and 45 counts of “overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals/failing to provide sustenance,” a release from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Heart-wrenching video provided to The Post Tuesday shows the 45 pups — some of them shivering — being cared for at a shelter, officials said.

The animals were rescued on Nov. 16 after members of the NYPD’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad served a court-issued warrant on the Broad Channel home.

“The animals were found covered in feces and urine, with dirty hair coats, overgrown nails, and presenting with gum disease,” Katz stated.

The puppies were rescued on Nov. 16 after the NYPD’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad served a court-issued warrant. ASPCA

The ASPCA stepped in to help the dogs after being rescued. ASPCA

“[Investigators] also found multiple white mattresses almost entirely stained brown from excrement and completely chewed through.”

A strong smell of urine emanated from within the home. Responding personnel required masks, respirators, and other personal protective equipment to rescue the animals, officials said.

Responding personnel used masks and respirators to rescue the dogs. ASPCA

“Animals are voiceless members of our community who deserve proper care and sustenance,” Katz said. “In my time as the District Attorney, I have seen far too many cases of cruelty to these sentient beings, who feel pain and suffer distress much in the same way people do.”

The video shows ASPCA workers treating the animals, cutting their nails and holding them after they were rescued.

“Once we became aware of the extremely poor conditions these dogs were in, we mobilized quickly to stop their suffering and provide them with expert medical and behavioral care,” ASPCA President and CEO Matt Bershadker said.

Some of the animals had gum disease when rescuers found them. ASPCA

Thomson faces up to a year in jail if convicted. His next court date was set for Feb. 6.