4 teens, including one out on bail for attempted murder charge, busted with 3 loaded guns inside NYC hotel

Four teens were busted with three loaded guns inside a Lower East Side hotel this week — including an alleged gangbanger who was charged with attempted murder on an indictment last year, police sources said.

Jarell Swan, 19, Anton Philips and Linwood Spruill, both 18, and a 15-year-old boy were busted at the PUBLIC Hotel on Chrystie Street near Stanton Street just before 5 p.m. Wednesday and hit with weapons possession charges, according to the sources.

The quartet was smoking weed in their room when a housekeeper spotted a gun on the table and reported the guests, the sources said.

The teens then went down to the lobby area and were on their way back to their room when two responding cops caught them red-handed in the elevator, according to the sources.

The officers were standing in the elevator bay when the doors opened and they came face-to-face with the suspects — who were identified by security workers.

The cops asked the four teens to lift their shirts and found that two of them were packing guns, the sources said.

Authorities found the third gun in the hotel room, the sources said.

They were arrested on scene.

Swan was out on $75,000 bail in connection to a Dec. 30 reckless endangerment charge, in which he allegedly sprayed bullets on a Bedford-Stuyvesant street, according to the Brooklyn DA’s office.

Though prosecutors requested $250,000 bail during the New Year’s Day arraignment, a judge set bail at $75,000.

Swan posted bail in July 2021 after being named in a superseding indictment with other alleged members of the Babiiez street gang — a Flatbush-based subset of the Insane Crip Gangstas — for attempted murder and other charges, according to the DA’s office.

The attempted murder charge stems from a Feb. 14, 2020 incident in which Swan allegedly shot a 19-year-old man on Sullivan Place in Crown Heights, when he was a juvenile, according to the document.

It was not immediately clear Thursday whether the bail set in the reckless endangerment case carried over to the charges Swan faces in the indictment.