4 men killed in separate NYC shootings over 6-hour period

Four men were killed in separate shootings that broke out over a bloody six-hour period across the Big Apple, cops said.

Most recently, a 37-year-old man was blasted in the torso at 221st Street and 94th Drive in Queens Village around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

He was rushed to North Shore University Hospital-Manhasset, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the circumstances remained unclear in the morning.

About three hours earlier, Tristan Templeman, 22, was fatally shot in the head inside his home on Montauk Avenue near Hegeman Avenue in East New York around 7:15 p.m., cops said.

Cops found Templeton when they responded to a 911 call from a neighbor, police said.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

No arrests have been made, and police were still investigating what led up to the shooting Thursday.

Minutes before 7 p.m., cops were responding to a 911 call on Clarkson Avenue near Utica Avenue in Flatbush when they discovered a 22-year-old man outside an apartment building with a gunshot wound to his stomach, authorities said.

The man was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The investigation led cops into the building, where they discovered a 38-year-old man, shot multiple times in the torso, cops said. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Cops say the gunman may have at some point barricaded himself inside the apartment with the fatal victim, but as of early Thursday, he was on the loose.

No additional details were immediately known.

Hours earlier, around 4 p.m., Rasard Deas, 22, was blasted in the chest outside the First Cook Chinese restaurant at Stillwell Avenue and Avenue W in Gravesend, authorities said.

He was rushed to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection to the broad-daylight violence, and the motive for the slaying remained unclear Thursday morning.