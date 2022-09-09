4 injured in broad-daylight shooting at Bronx NYCHA complex

Four men were shot in broad daylight Friday at a NYCHA complex in the Bronx, police said.

The group was hanging out in the courtyard of the Pelham Parkway NYCHA housing complex on Astor Place when the shots rang out around 4:50 p.m.

The shooting took place at the NYCHA Pelham Parkway housing complex on 810 Astor Avenue Friday afternoon. Tomas E. Gaston

The men were sitting in the courtyard when the gunmen approached them and opened fire.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the left ankle, a 26-year-old man struck in the buttocks and a 28-year-old man was shot in the foot, cops said.

They were taken to Montefiore Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition.

A fourth man, 29, was shot in the buttocks and went to Jacobi Medical Center on his own.

He, too, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The gunman fled on foot and no arrests were immediately made.

The motive for the shooting was unclear.

The shooting occurred just blocks away from an apparent murder-suicide inside another Pelham Parkway NYCHA building on Williamsbridge Road early Friday morning.

Police found Kristina Jones, 41, dead in the fifth-floor hallway of the building just after midnight, according to police.

The gunman remains at large as of Friday night, police said.

Her 42-year-old boyfriend, who was not identified by police, shot her in the neck before he turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the head, cops said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Jones was transported to Jacobi Hospital, where she died of her wounds.