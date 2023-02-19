4-foot alligator hauled from Prospect Park Lake

A lethargic, possibly cold-shocked 4-foot-long alligator was hauled from Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Lake on Sunday morning after a stunned passer-by spotted it floating in the water, officials said.

“It’s totally unexpected,” said Joseph Puleo, vice president of District Council 27, which reps the city park workers who ended up pulling the gator out of the water.

“We were notified by someone who saw it,” Puleo told The Post. “It wasn’t moving really at all.”

Park workers removed the errant beast, which was spotted near Duck Island by the green space’s southeastern edge, around 8:30 a.m. They brought it to Animal Care Centers of NYC – Brooklyn, Puleo said.

Park patrons who expected a quiet Sunday morning were more than a little caught off guard by the incident.





Park rangers remove a 4-foot-long alligator from Prospect Park Lake on Sunday morning. District Council 37

“If I saw that gator, I would have kicked it back in the water!” said a Brooklyn man who only gave the name Moses as he sat in a lawn chair near the scene.

“You’d never expect to see something like that here. But man, I feel bad for it,” Moses said. “It shouldn’t be in a lake. Animals are like people, you know?”





The reptile was lethargic, possibly because of the chilly temps. District Council 37

A nearby fisherman said he’s glad he didn’t unwittingly hook the reptile.

“I don’t think I’d get it in, that’s for sure,” the man said. “I’d cut the line and get the hell out of here.”

Meghan Lalor, a rep for the Parks Department, said the reptile was likely an unwanted pet whose owner decided to release it in public waters.





The reptile, found at Prospect Park Lake, was likely an unwanted pet. Getty Images

“Thankfully, no one was harmed, and the animal is being evaluated,” Lalor said in an e-mail, noting that it is dangerous to release non-native animals into strange environments.

“In this case, the animal was found very lethargic and possibly cold-shocked since it is native to warm, tropical climates,” Lalor added.

The rep thanked the city Parks Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers for “snapping into action to capture and transport.”

The Urban Park Rangers respond to around 500 reports of animal conditions per year citywide.