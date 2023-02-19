4 dead, including two kids, in apparent slay-suicide in NJ

A New Jersey man is suspected of fatally shooting his wife and two kids Sunday morning before turning the gun on himself, cops said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims in the apparent slay-suicide in Linden in Union County.

The children were ages 8 and 14, according to PIX11.

One of the children initially survived being shot but was later pronounced dead at University Hospital in Newark, Linden police said in a statement.

There is no threat to the public, Linden Police spokesman Capt. Christopher Guenther told NJ.com after the slayings.





A reported murder-suicide has left two adults and two kids dead in Linden, NJ. Video by Dakota Santiago (FreedomNewsTV)

“This morning, Linden suffered another tragedy,” Linden Mayor Derek Armstead wrote in a Facebook post. “There simply are no words to describe the trauma, heartbreak and sorrow that we are all experiencing.”





Investigators have not released the names of the deceased. Video by Dakota Santiago (FreedomNewsTV)

Police taped streets off about a block from the house as investigators continued their work, NJ.com said. The beige bungalow in which the gruesome crime was committed sits near a neighborhood park that has basketball courts and a playground.