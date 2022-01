A man was shot in the foot in the Bronx, police said.

The victim, 38, was wounded outside West 181st Street and Aqueduct Avenue in the University Heights section at about 3:25 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect, clad in a black jacket and blue jeans, sped off in a gold Honda Civic.

There are no arrests and police do not know what sparked the shooting.