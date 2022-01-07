The Hamden Journal

35-year-old NYC man Jose Garcia gunned down at Bronx public housing complex

A 35-year-old man was gunned down inside a Bronx public housing complex on Thursday night, police said.

The victim, Jose Garcia, was shot multiple times in the torso in the 9th-floor hallway of NYCHA’s Monterey/Twin Parks Houses in Belmont at about 6:44 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Garcia was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said.

No arrests were immediately made and police did not provide any suspect descriptions.

It was also unclear what led up to the fatal shooting.

Police investigate the scene of the shooting in the Bronx.
