33-year-old wearing $100,000 watch shot outside 4-star NYC hotel

A 33-year-old man wearing a six-figure Richard Mille watch was shot outside a four-star Midtown hotel early Friday, according to cops and police sources.

The victim took an Uber from Sapphire 39, a strip club on West 39th Street near Fifth Avenue, to the Fifty Hotel & Suites by Affinia on East 50th Street near Third Avenue around 4:10 a.m., the sources said.

When the victim got out of the car, a gunman wearing all dark clothing approached him, got into a dispute with him and shot him once in the groin, police and the sources said.

The victim was wearing a Richard Mille watch worth more than $100,000 when he was shot, police sources said — though it was not immediately clear whether he was targeted for the timepiece.

Nothing was stolen from the victim.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled west on East 50th Street toward Lexington Avenue and then north on Lexington toward East 51st Street, the sources said.

He could be seen on security camera hiding under scaffolding and emerged wearing a change of clothes — a light gray or white sweatshirt and sweatpants, according to the sources.

He may have fled into a subway station, the sources said.

Five shell casings were recovered from the scene, but the gun was not.