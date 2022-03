A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in The Bronx on Monday morning, cops said.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found with multiple stab wounds on Sheridan Avenue near Carroll Place in the Concourse neighborhood around 7:45 a.m., police said.

He was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances leading up to the slaying were unclear later in the morning.

No arrests have been made.